Private Gold 52: China Box

Not Available

A vengeance is being plotted around the inauguration of a club, the "China Box"... This is the point of departure for one of the most erotic directors of modern times: Antonio Adamo. The gorgeous Laura Angel heads up the cast, playing the part of a judge who leads a double life: judge by day and prostitute by night. Along with her, a line of sculptural girls will leave you breathless in this frenetic film packed with anal and oral sex, as well as double penetrations, in the best Private tradition.