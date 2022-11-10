Private-school student Christine loves Jim. But her classmate, Jordan, is also vying for Jim's attention and trying to end his relationship with Christine. Meanwhile, Jim's friend Bubba embarks on a series of sexual escapades, including dressing up as a woman to access the girls' locker room. Despite Jim and Christine's efforts to spend some time alone, various shenanigans and schemes interfere.
|Betsy Russell
|Jordan Leigh-Jenson
|Matthew Modine
|Jim Green
|Michael Zorek
|Bubba Beauregard
|Fran Ryan
|Miss Dutchbok
|Kathleen Wilhoite
|Betsy
|Ray Walston
|Chauncey
