1983

Private School

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 1983

Studio

Unity Productions

Private-school student Christine loves Jim. But her classmate, Jordan, is also vying for Jim's attention and trying to end his relationship with Christine. Meanwhile, Jim's friend Bubba embarks on a series of sexual escapades, including dressing up as a woman to access the girls' locker room. Despite Jim and Christine's efforts to spend some time alone, various shenanigans and schemes interfere.

Cast

Betsy RussellJordan Leigh-Jenson
Matthew ModineJim Green
Michael ZorekBubba Beauregard
Fran RyanMiss Dutchbok
Kathleen WilhoiteBetsy
Ray WalstonChauncey

