Private Tropical 15: Fashion in Paradise

Not Available

When a supermodel is in the Caribbean doing a fashion photoshoot, she drives the director and his crew insane with her bitchy prima donna ways. But they get their revenge by putting her in some very compromising sexual situations, because the only way to shut her up is to put a cock in her mouth! Alessandro del Mar produces yet another Private Tropical classic production that's packed with beautiful nymphomaniacs who just can't keep their clothes on or their hands, mouths, pussies and asses to themselves.