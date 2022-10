Not Available

The two sides of the December 1997 killings in the Zapatista community of Acteal are confronted through two connected stories. Lorenzo, a wrestling gladiator, is serving out his sentence at the El Amate prison for having shot several innocent people, including five-year-old Zenaida who now, as a result of a bullet to her head, has problems with her eyesight. They each live in their own prison, victims of war and a system of which they are ignorant.