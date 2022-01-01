1990

Problem Child

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 26th, 1990

Studio

Universal Pictures

Ben Healy (John Ritter) and his social climbing wife Flo adopt Junior a fun-loving seven year old. But they soon discover he's a little monster as he turns a camping trip, a birthday party and even a baseball game into comic nightmares. But is he really just a little angel trying to get out? Find out in this hilarious satire on modern-day family life.

Cast

John RitterBen
Jack WardenBig Ben
Michael OliverJunior
Gilbert GottfriedMr. Peabody
Michael RichardsMartin Beck
Amy YasbeckFlo Healy

