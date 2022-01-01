Problem Child

Ben Healy (John Ritter) and his social climbing wife Flo adopt Junior a fun-loving seven year old. But they soon discover he's a little monster as he turns a camping trip, a birthday party and even a baseball game into comic nightmares. But is he really just a little angel trying to get out? Find out in this hilarious satire on modern-day family life.
|John Ritter
|Ben
|Jack Warden
|Big Ben
|Michael Oliver
|Junior
|Gilbert Gottfried
|Mr. Peabody
|Michael Richards
|Martin Beck
|Amy Yasbeck
|Flo Healy
