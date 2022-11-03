Professionals for a Massacre

Major Lloyd, having stolen the cargo of gold needed to purchase weapons, is heading towards the Mexican border. Three soldiers condemned to death are promised freedom if they recover the precious load. The intervention of a criminal Mexican band and the accompanying officer complicates the situation. Source: SWDB www.spaghetti-western.net
|Edd Byrnes
|Chattanooga Jim
|George Martin
|Fidel Ramirez
|Mónica Randall
|Annie
|Milo Quesada
|Lieutenant Logan
|Gérard Herter
|Major Lloyd
|José Bódalo
|Pietro Primero
