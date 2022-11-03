Not Available

Professionals for a Massacre

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Colt Produzioni Cinematografiche

Major Lloyd, having stolen the cargo of gold needed to purchase weapons, is heading towards the Mexican border. Three soldiers condemned to death are promised freedom if they recover the precious load. The intervention of a criminal Mexican band and the accompanying officer complicates the situation. Source: SWDB www.spaghetti-western.net

Cast

Edd ByrnesChattanooga Jim
George MartinFidel Ramirez
Mónica RandallAnnie
Milo QuesadaLieutenant Logan
Gérard HerterMajor Lloyd
José BódaloPietro Primero

View Full Cast >

Images