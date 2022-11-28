Projapoti Biskut

Not Available

Sraboni / Shaon (Esha Saha) and Antor Sen (Aditya Sengupta) have been married for 2 years and 5 months, and live in a joint family with Antor's parents, brother, sister-in-law and niece. Unbeknownst to her draconian, Rabindrasangeet-loving, idealist mother-in-law, Shaon has a career writing scripts for Bengali soaps (watching which too are strictly forbidden in the household). In contrast to the fiercely independent Shaon, Antor is usually indecisive and equivocates every time he is asked for his opinion on any matter. Shaon and Antor are unable to conceive because Shaon suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome - something which causes her a lot of mental anguish.