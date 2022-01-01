1990

Prom Night III: The Last Kiss

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 1990

Studio

Famous Players

Mary Lou, the prom queen burned to death by her boyfriend back in the fifties, has escaped from hell and is once again walking the hallways of Hamilton High School, looking for blood. She chooses as her escort in world of the living Alex, an average depressed student with dreams of one day becoming a doctor. As Mary Lou begins to get back into form, the body count starts climbing and the graduating class of Hamilton High is once again smaller than expected.

Cast

Courtney TaylorMary Lou Maloney
Cynthia PrestonSarah Monroe
Dylan NealAndrew Douglas
David StrattonShane Taylor
Jeremy RatchfordLeonard Welsh
Roger DunnMr. Weatherall

View Full Cast >

Images