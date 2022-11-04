Prometheus of the Island

A middle-aged manager of a big-scale company pays visit to his native island with his wife, in order to attend ceremony of unveiling a memorial plaque dedicated to local partisan heroes. During his visit, he's constantly overwhelmed by the memories from the past, his first love, the combat days and his enthusiasm to introduce electricity on the island, which was not appreciated by his fellow islanders.
|Janez Vrhovec
|Mate Bakula
|Slobodan Dimitrijević
|Mladi Mate
|Pavle Vuisic
|Šjor Zane
|Husein Cokic
|Partijac
|Dragomir Felba
|Ratni drug
|Ivica Vidović
|Stipica
