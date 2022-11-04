Not Available

Prometheus of the Island

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jadran Film

A middle-aged manager of a big-scale company pays visit to his native island with his wife, in order to attend ceremony of unveiling a memorial plaque dedicated to local partisan heroes. During his visit, he's constantly overwhelmed by the memories from the past, his first love, the combat days and his enthusiasm to introduce electricity on the island, which was not appreciated by his fellow islanders.

Cast

Janez VrhovecMate Bakula
Slobodan DimitrijevićMladi Mate
Pavle VuisicŠjor Zane
Husein CokicPartijac
Dragomir FelbaRatni drug
Ivica VidovićStipica

