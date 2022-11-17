Pros & Cons

Not Available

Tom, a brooding male escort, meets a stunning young woman (Zara) at a bar. Believing her to be a new client he takes her to a hotel. Following their sexual encounter however, she reveals that she is a prostitute and demands to be paid for her time. Tom refuses to pay, prompting Zara's Pimp (Lou) to to systematically harass and torture Tom in an attempt to recoup the money he "owes" them. Oddly, Zara finds herself falling in love with Tom, but their relationship takes a twisted turn when Lou reveals something unsettling about Zara's past.