Protiv techeniya

A few weeks from the life of a young Paralympic Andrei Filippov (19 years old), a master of sports in swimming of the blind. Having met with Andrei in his small homeland, we will go along with him a short but important way - from home training in Volgograd to playing in Moscow at the Russian Cup. In this journey, we will try to get to know Andrey a little better and understand how he lives. Every day he has to overcome a variety of difficulties: moral, financial, health problems ... Andrei was born an albino with 5 percent vision in that city where, according to him, being special is almost a crime. And from early childhood he was used to mockery and misunderstanding of his peers. All these years, Andrei has been opposing himself to the world around him, and swimming for him has become a way of fighting for a "place in the sun." In his case, this expression acquires an additional coloring, because direct contact with sunlight is contraindicated for albinos.