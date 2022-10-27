1984

Protocol

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 1984

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Sweet, unsophisticated Sunny is working as a cocktail waitress. She saves a visiting dignitary and as a reward she gets a top-office job in the Washington beehive. She has to fight against a devious protocol officer but with her charms, she saves the day when she gets involved in an arms deal with an Arab country

Cast

Chris SarandonMichael Ransome
Richard RomanusEmir
Andre GregoryNawaf Al Kabeer
Gail StricklandAmbassador Marietta St. John
Cliff DeYoungHilley
Keith SzarabajkaCrowe

