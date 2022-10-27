Sweet, unsophisticated Sunny is working as a cocktail waitress. She saves a visiting dignitary and as a reward she gets a top-office job in the Washington beehive. She has to fight against a devious protocol officer but with her charms, she saves the day when she gets involved in an arms deal with an Arab country
|Chris Sarandon
|Michael Ransome
|Richard Romanus
|Emir
|Andre Gregory
|Nawaf Al Kabeer
|Gail Strickland
|Ambassador Marietta St. John
|Cliff DeYoung
|Hilley
|Keith Szarabajka
|Crowe
