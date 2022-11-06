In good old days Franz Maurer and his partners from secret police used to live like kings. Now, they all must adapt to new post-communist environment where they are scorned and losing all the privileges. Some, like Franz, are like ordinary police fighting against drug dealers. But Franz would soon find that some of his friends are on the other side.
|Cezary Pazura
|Nowy
|Janusz Gajos
|Major Gross
|Zbigniew Zapasiewicz
|senator Wencel
|Bogusław Linda
|Franz Maurer
|Marek Kondrat
|Olo
