Psy

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Filmowe Zebra

In good old days Franz Maurer and his partners from secret police used to live like kings. Now, they all must adapt to new post-communist environment where they are scorned and losing all the privileges. Some, like Franz, are like ordinary police fighting against drug dealers. But Franz would soon find that some of his friends are on the other side.

Cast

Cezary PazuraNowy
Janusz GajosMajor Gross
Zbigniew Zapasiewiczsenator Wencel
Bogusław LindaFranz Maurer
Marek KondratOlo

