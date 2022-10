Not Available

French actor Mathieu Amalric directs the made-for-TV comedy La Chose Publique (Public Affairs). Shot on digital video, the film is a satire of French politics and media personalities. Television director Philippe Roberts (Jean-Quentin Chatelain) has been assigned to make a film series, so he decides to use his own life and marriage as an inspiration. Public Affairs was shown at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival.