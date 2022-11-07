Public Cemetery of Grudges

Not Available

In the middle of the Koryo dynasty, the wealthy man Jo wants So-yah so he kills her husband, Huh Jun. So-yah follows her husband by killing herself. She asks her a cat to avenge them. The cat licks the blood of the dead So-yah. The cat calls forth evil power and finally appears in front of Jo's house. Every night, the cat causes trouble for Jo so he has all the cats in the village killed. However, the evil power of the cat goes to Young-rang, Jo's second wife. At night, Young-rang steals the spirit of Jo. The family elders go to the master Buddhist priest Hye-sung for his advice. Hye-sung subdues the cat's spirit but Jo is already dead. So-yah's soul goes to heaven with her husband's soul.