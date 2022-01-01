Not Available

Puccini: Turandot - Teatro Regio, Parma

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Streamed Live on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3.30 PM (CET) from Teatro Regio, Parma (Italy). TURANDOT // Music by Giacomo Puccini Libretto by Giuseppe Adami e Renato Simoni Turandot: REBEKA LOKAR Calaf: CARLO VENTRE Liù: VITTORIA YEO Timur: GIACOMO PRESTIA Ping: FABIO PREVIATI Pang: ROBERTO COVATTA Pong: MATTEO MEZZARO Conductor: VALERIO GALLI Direction, choreography, scenes and lights: GIUSEPPE FRIGENI Collaborator in the direction and choreography: MARINA FRIGENI Costumes: AMÉLIE HAAS

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images