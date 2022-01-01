Puccini: Turandot - Teatro Regio, Parma

Not Available

Streamed Live on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3.30 PM (CET) from Teatro Regio, Parma (Italy). TURANDOT // Music by Giacomo Puccini Libretto by Giuseppe Adami e Renato Simoni Turandot: REBEKA LOKAR Calaf: CARLO VENTRE Liù: VITTORIA YEO Timur: GIACOMO PRESTIA Ping: FABIO PREVIATI Pang: ROBERTO COVATTA Pong: MATTEO MEZZARO Conductor: VALERIO GALLI Direction, choreography, scenes and lights: GIUSEPPE FRIGENI Collaborator in the direction and choreography: MARINA FRIGENI Costumes: AMÉLIE HAAS