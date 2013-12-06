2013

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 2013

Studio

SHAFT

Following Madoka's rewriting of the universe, Homura now lives in a world where witches are no longer born but despair still manifests itself into creatures known as wraithes which magical girls continue to fight against. Aside with facing new enemies, Homura must deal with her loneliness which has built up since her separation from Madoka.

Cast

Aoi YukiMadoka Kaname (voice)
Chiwa SaitoHomura Akemi (voice)
Eri KitamuraSayaka Miki (voice)
Kaori MizuhashiMami Tomoe (voice)
Ai NonakaKyoko Sakura (voice)
Yūko GotōJunko Kaname (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images