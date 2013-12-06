Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part III: Rebellion

Following Madoka's rewriting of the universe, Homura now lives in a world where witches are no longer born but despair still manifests itself into creatures known as wraithes which magical girls continue to fight against. Aside with facing new enemies, Homura must deal with her loneliness which has built up since her separation from Madoka.
|Aoi Yuki
|Madoka Kaname (voice)
|Chiwa Saito
|Homura Akemi (voice)
|Eri Kitamura
|Sayaka Miki (voice)
|Kaori Mizuhashi
|Mami Tomoe (voice)
|Ai Nonaka
|Kyoko Sakura (voice)
|Yūko Gotō
|Junko Kaname (voice)
