Pull Of The North

Not Available

In May 2016, a team of four adventurers began a three-month, 2,000-mile canoe journey from the source of the Yukon River in Canada to its mouth at the Bering Sea in Alaska. The expedition was made through the lands of the Athapaskan First Nation people who, more than 10,000 years ago, crossed the Bering land bridge from Asia. The paddlers explore the strength of this culture and its landscape, animals, ancestral knowledge and spiritual beliefs. The expedition is a journey of discovery into what being human means to the “people of the river”.