Pulp: a Film About Life, Death & Supermarkets

2014

Pulp found fame on the world stage in the 1990s with anthems including ‘Common People’ and ‘Disco 2000’. 25 years (and 10 million album sales) later, they return to Sheffield for their last UK concert. Giving a career-best performance exclusive to the film, the band members share their thoughts on fame, love, mortality — & car maintenance. Director Florian Habicht (Love Story) weaves together the band’s personal offerings with dream-like specially-staged tableaux featuring ordinary people recruited on the streets of Sheffield. Pulp is a music film like no other — by turns funny, moving, life-affirming & (occasionally) bewildering.