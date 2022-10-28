Punishment Battalion

The film focuses on life in a World War II German penal battalion camp somewhere in Russia. The convicts include a heroic doctor unjustly convicted of avoiding military service, an officer who retreated against orders, and common criminals. It shows their life in the camp, clearing mines, living in trenches on the front line.
|Werner Peters
|Hauptfeldwebel Krüll
|Ernst Schröder
|Dr. Kukill
|Heinz Weiss
|Oberleutnant Barth
|Georg Lehn
|Wiedeck
|Gerd Frickhöffer
|Kronberg
|Judith Dornys
|Tanja
