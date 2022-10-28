Not Available

Punishment Battalion

  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zeyn-Film

The film focuses on life in a World War II German penal battalion camp somewhere in Russia. The convicts include a heroic doctor unjustly convicted of avoiding military service, an officer who retreated against orders, and common criminals. It shows their life in the camp, clearing mines, living in trenches on the front line.

Cast

Werner PetersHauptfeldwebel Krüll
Ernst SchröderDr. Kukill
Heinz WeissOberleutnant Barth
Georg LehnWiedeck
Gerd FrickhöfferKronberg
Judith DornysTanja

View Full Cast >

Images