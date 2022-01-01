Puppet Master 4

A young scientist working on an artificial intelligence project is the target of strange gremlin-like creatures, who are out to kill him and thus terminate his research. By coincidence, in one of the rooms he uses, there's a mysterious case containing the puppets of the "puppet master". When the puppets are brought to life, they help destroy the creatures.
|Gordon Currie
|Rick Myers
|Chandra West
|Susie
|Ash Adams
|Cameron
|Teresa Hill
|Lauren
|Guy Rolfe
|Toulon
|Felton Perry
|Dr. Carl Baker
