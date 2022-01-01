1993

Puppet Master 4

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1993

Studio

Full Moon Entertainment

A young scientist working on an artificial intelligence project is the target of strange gremlin-like creatures, who are out to kill him and thus terminate his research. By coincidence, in one of the rooms he uses, there's a mysterious case containing the puppets of the "puppet master". When the puppets are brought to life, they help destroy the creatures.

Cast

Gordon CurrieRick Myers
Chandra WestSusie
Ash AdamsCameron
Teresa HillLauren
Guy RolfeToulon
Felton PerryDr. Carl Baker

View Full Cast >

Images