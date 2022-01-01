Pure Country

Dusty Chandler (Strait) is a super star in the country music world, but his shows have the style of a '70s rock concert. One day he takes a walk - out of his overdone concerts to find his real country roots. He's helped and hindered by friends and staff, but pushes on in his search for a real music style as well as a real romance.
|George Strait
|Dusty Wyatt Chandler
|Lesley Ann Warren
|Lula Rogers
|Isabel Glasser
|Harley Tucker
|Kyle Chandler
|Buddy Jackson
|John Doe
|Earl Blackstock
|Rory Calhoun
|Ernest Tucker
