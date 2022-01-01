The daughter of a wealthy businessman has disappeared in Mexico, and all the efforts to find her have been unsuccessful. A psychologist, knowing that the girl has an ultra bad luck, persuades her father to send to Mexico one of his employees, an accountant with super bad luck, to find her. Perhaps he will be lucky, and his bad luck could help to find the unlucky girl.
|Danny Glover
|Raymond Campanella
|Harry Shearer
|Monosoff
|Sheila Kelley
|Valerie Highsmith
|Sam Wanamaker
|Highsmith
|Scott Wilson
|Frank Grimes
|Sharlene Martin
|Nurse
