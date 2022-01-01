1991

Pure Luck

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 1991

Studio

Universal Pictures

The daughter of a wealthy businessman has disappeared in Mexico, and all the efforts to find her have been unsuccessful. A psychologist, knowing that the girl has an ultra bad luck, persuades her father to send to Mexico one of his employees, an accountant with super bad luck, to find her. Perhaps he will be lucky, and his bad luck could help to find the unlucky girl.

Cast

Danny GloverRaymond Campanella
Harry ShearerMonosoff
Sheila KelleyValerie Highsmith
Sam WanamakerHighsmith
Scott WilsonFrank Grimes
Sharlene MartinNurse

View Full Cast >

Images