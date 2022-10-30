Not Available

Pure McCartney contains a recording of a one-off tribute concert at Vega in Copenhagen in celebration of Sir Paul McCartney's 70th birthday that day. The set list includes the 1971 McCartney album Ram, which is the favorite album of Christensen and Viola, as well as several post-Beatles songs. Vega's large concert hall, with a capacity of 1500, was sold out. The artwork was inspired by Ram. The concert movie also features interviews and a documentary behind the scenes.