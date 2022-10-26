An outlaw band flees a posse and rides into Refuge, a small town where no one carries a gun, drinks, or swears. The town is actually Purgatory, and the peaceful inhabitants are all famous dead outlaws and criminals such as Doc Holiday and Wild Bill Hickok who must redeem themselves before gaining admittance to Heaven...or screw up and go to Hell.
|Eric Roberts
|Blackjack Britton
|Randy Quaid
|Doc Woods / Doc Holliday
|Peter Stormare
|Cavin Guthrie
|Brad Rowe
|Leon 'Sonny' Miller
|Donnie Wahlberg
|Deputy Glen / Billy the Kid
|R. G. Armstrong
|Coachman
