Purgatory

  • Fantasy
  • Action
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rosemont Productions International

An outlaw band flees a posse and rides into Refuge, a small town where no one carries a gun, drinks, or swears. The town is actually Purgatory, and the peaceful inhabitants are all famous dead outlaws and criminals such as Doc Holiday and Wild Bill Hickok who must redeem themselves before gaining admittance to Heaven...or screw up and go to Hell.

Cast

Eric RobertsBlackjack Britton
Randy QuaidDoc Woods / Doc Holliday
Peter StormareCavin Guthrie
Brad RoweLeon 'Sonny' Miller
Donnie WahlbergDeputy Glen / Billy the Kid
R. G. ArmstrongCoachman

