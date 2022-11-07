Putus Sudah Kaseh Sayang

Not Available

Che 'Rostam worked as a bank manager. He has a wife named Rosmah and her young man named Rostam. Rosmah disease paralyzed and just move around the house using a wheelchair. Rostam who often endure the inner silence at home, often attended events organized by his friends. Meanwhile, his son Rosman is often a waste of time hovering in entertainment center, especially in a tea shop where Lisdar working as a waiter. Lisdar was a widow with a daughter who reared by his grandmother in the village. In the workplace Lisdar, also captivated many visitors but are included Rosman. On one night, Rostam was acquainted with at a dinner Lisdar friends. Because of too much alcohol, Rostam was drunk and took lodging at the house Lisdar flat. Meanwhile, Rosmah really never worried because Rostam did not return or stay in place for 21 years, they got married. The next day, when Rostam returned he had lied to his wife ...