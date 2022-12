Not Available

Pro Wrestling Fujiwara Gumi was a shoot style professional wrestling promotion based in Tokyo, Japan. This event was held on April 16th, 1991 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo Japan and presented the following matches: Minoru Suzuki vs. Kazuo Takahashi, Yusuke Fuke vs. Bart Vale, Yoshiaki Fujiwara vs. Wellington Wilkins Jr., Wayne (Ken) Shamrock vs. Naoki Sano & Masakatsu Funaki vs. Johnny Barrett.