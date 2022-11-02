PWG 2005 Battle of Los Angeles - Night Two

Not Available

1. Hook Bomberry, TJ Perkins, & Chris Sabin vs. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Ronin 2005 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match 2. Quicksilver vs. Rocky Romero 2005 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match 3. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) 2005 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match 4. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels 2005 Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Match 5. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. AJ Styles 6. Kikutaro & Top Gun Talwar vs. NOSAWA & Samoa Joe 2005 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final & Final Round Matches 9. Jack Evans, Frankie Kazarian, El Generico, & Super Dragon vs. Scott Lost, Ricky Reyes, Davey Richards, & Joey Ryan