PWG 2nd Annual Bicentennial Birthday Extravaganza - Night Two

1. Quicksilver vs. Ronin 2. TJ Perkins vs. Davey Richards 3. Scott Lost & Joey Ryan vs. Chris Sabin & Petey Williams 4. CM Punk vs. Ricky Reyes Number One Contender Match 5. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. Super Dragon 4-Way Tag Team Match 6. Hook Bomberry & Top Gun Talwar vs. El Generico & Human Tornado vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) vs. Disco Machine & Excalibur Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title 3-Way Match 7. AJ Styles (c) vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. James Gibson (Jamie Noble)