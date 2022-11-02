PWG All Nude Revue

Not Available

1. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. Tony Stradlin 2. Ricky Reyes vs. Roderick Strong 3.The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard), Human Tornado, & Ronin vs. Hook Bomberry, Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre), & Top Gun Talwar 4. El Generico vs. Alex Shelley 5. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. Aerial Xpress (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. Super Dragon (c) vs. Samoa Joe