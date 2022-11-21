PWG: All Star Weekend 8 - Night One

Not Available

Singles Match 1. Willie Mack vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Tag Team Match 2. Fightin' Taylor Boys (Brian Cage-Taylor & Ryan Taylor) vs. The Dynasty (Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky) Singles Match 3. Kenny King vs. Chuck Taylor Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 4. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson - Champions) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma - Challengers) Tag Team Match 5. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) vs. Austin Aries & Roderick Strong Singles Match 6. Eddie Edwards vs. Alex Shelley Tag Team Match 7. El Generico & Ricochet vs. Nightmare Violence Connection (Kevin Steen & Akira Tozawa) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. Claudio Castagnoli - Champion vs. Chris Hero - Challenger