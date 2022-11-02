PWG All Star Weekend IV - Night One

Not Available

1. "Classic" Colt Cabana vs. Petey Williams 2. MDogg 20 vs. Ronin 3. Tyler Black & Jimmy Jacobs vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) 4. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. Homicide 5. "The Man That Gravity Forgot" PAC vs. AJ Styles Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. B-Boy & Super Dragon (c) vs. Davey Richards & Roderick Strong 7. Rocky "Azúcar" Romero vs. Samoa Joe 8. Cape Fear (El Generico & Quicksilver), "The Future" Frankie Kazarian, & Human Tornado vs. The Dynasty ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh, "The Professional" Scott Lost, Joey Ryan, & Scorpio Sky)