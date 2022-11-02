Not Available

PWG All Star Weekend V - Night Two

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    No Disqualification Match 1. Joey Ryan vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Six Person Tag Team Match 2. Karl "Machine Gun" Anderson, Lil' Cholo, & NOSAWA vs. TJ Perkins, Rocky "Azúcar" Romero, & Ronin Singles Match 3. Chris Hero vs. Davey Richards Tag Team Match 4. "Classic" Colt Cabana & Top Gun Talwar vs. Disco Machine & Kikutaro Singles Match 5. "Double C" Claudio Castagnoli vs. Alex Shelley Singles Match 6. Kaz Hayashi vs. "The Man That Gravity Forgot" PAC Tag Team Match 7. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. Jack Evans & Roderick Strong Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. El Generico (c) vs. Human Tornado (w/ Candice LeRae) Singles Match 9. Low Ki vs. Samoa Joe

