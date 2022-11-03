PWG: Are You Adequately Prepared To Rock?!

Not Available

1. Mr. Excitement, Phoenix Star, & TARO vs. Lil' Cholo, Top Gun Talwar, & Zokre 2. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh & Quicksilver vs. Disco Machine & Excalibur 3. Hook Bomberry vs. Scorpio Sky 4. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. B-Boy & Super Dragon 5. TJ Perkins vs. Vito Thomaselli 6. The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) vs. The X-Foundation ("Funky" Billy Kim & Scott Lost) 7. "Scrap Iron" Adam Pearce vs. Joey Ryan Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title 3-Way Match 8. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles