PWG: Bad Ass Mother 3000 - Stage 1

Stage 1 - August 20, 2003 Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 1. Hook Bomberry vs. Super Dragon Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 2. "Classic" Colt Cabana vs. MDogg 20 Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 3. Joey Ryan vs. Scorpio Sky Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 4. Disco Machine vs. "Scrap Iron" Adam Pearce Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 5. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. Scott Lost Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 6. B-Boy vs. "Tornado" Tony Kozina Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 7. NOSAWA vs. TARO Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament First Round Match 8. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. Hardkore Kidd