Not Available

PWG: Black Cole Sun

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Six-Person Tag Team Match ACH, AR Fox, & Rich Swann vs. Bobby Fish, Johnny Gargano, & Chuck Taylor Singles Match Cedric Alexander vs. Adam Cole Singles Match Chris Hero vs. Trevor Lee Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match World's Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan - Champions) vs. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian - Challengers) Four-Way Match Biff Busick vs. Brian Cage vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Uhaa Nation Tag Team Match Chris Sabin & Matt Sydal vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match Kyle O'Reilly (Champion) vs. Ricochet (Challenger)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images