PWG Card Subject to Change 2

1. Fergal Devitt, Bino Gambino & TJ Perkins vs. Disco Machine, Nemesis & Ronin / 2. "Classic" Colt Cabana vs. Alex Koslov / 3. Cape Fear (El Generico & Quicksilver) vs. Dark and Lovely (Human Tornado & Scorpio Sky) / 4. Excalibur vs. Top Gun Talwar / Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 5. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) / 6. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. "The Professional" Scott Lost / Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title 4-Way Elimination Match 7. Joey Ryan (c) vs. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. AJ Styles / Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 8. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Kings of Wrestling ("Double C" Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Hero)