PWG Cyanide - A Loving Tribute to Poison

Not Available

Singles Match 1. “Pretty” Peter Avalon vs. Willie Mack Singles Match 2. Roderick Strong vs. Chuck Taylor Tag Team Match 3. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) Singles Match 4. Brandon Gatson vs. Joey Ryan Singles Match 5. The Fightin' Taylor Boys (Brian Cage-Taylor & Ryan Taylor) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Singles Match 6. “Mr. Wrestling” Kevin Steen vs. Akira Tozawa Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. ¡Peligro Abejas! (El Generico & Paul London - ©) vs. Kings of Wrestling (Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Hero)