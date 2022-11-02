PWG DDT4 - Night One

Not Available

1. Don Fuji vs. Stalker Ichikawa Z DDT4 First Round Match 2. The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. Kings of Wrestling ("Double C" Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Hero) 3. Bino Gambino vs. TJ Perkins DDT4 First Round Match 4. The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky "Azúcar" Romero) vs. Trailer Park Boyz (Josh Abercrombie & Nate Webb) 5. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. CIMA DDT4 First Round Match 6. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. Muscle Outlaw'z (Naruki Doi & Masato Yoshino) Mask vs. 2007 Battle of Los Angeles Entry Match 7. Ronin vs. Joey Ryan DDT4 First Round Match 8. "The Man That Gravity Forgot" PAC & Roderick Strong vs. Super Dragon & Davey Richards Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 9. El Generico (c) vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen