

PWG: Don't Sweat the Technique

    Director

    

    Screenwriter

    

    Release Date

    

    Studio

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Singles Match Biff Busick vs. Brian Cage Singles Match "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Trevor Lee Non-Title Tag Team Match World's Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan - Champions) vs. Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) Singles Match Tommy End vs. Chris Hero Singles Match ACH vs. Tommaso Ciampa Tag Team Match LOVE GUN (Chris Sabin & Matt Sydal) vs. Monster Mafia (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) Singles Match Andrew Everett vs. Ricochet Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match Roderick Strong (Champion) vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. (Challenger)

