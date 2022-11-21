PWG: EIGHT

Not Available

Singles Match 1. "The Man That Gravity Forgot" PAC vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Singles Match 2. Brandon Gatson vs. Brian Cage-Taylor Tag Team Match 3. El Generico & Ricochet) vs. Alex Shelley & Roderick Strong Singles Match 4. "Pretty" Peter Avalon vs. Ryan Taylor Tag Team Match 5. The Dynasty (Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) Non-Title Tag Team Grudge Match 6. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. CIMA & Kevin Steen Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. Claudio Castagnoli - Champion vs. Chris Hero - Challenger Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. Claudio Castagnoli - Champion vs. Kevin Steen - Challenger