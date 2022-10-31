Not Available

PWG Ernest P. Worrel Memorial

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    1. The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard), Charles Mercury, & Ronin vs. Hook Bomberry, Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Top Gun Talwar 2. Ricky Reyes vs. Chris Sabin 3. Dark & Lovely (Human Tornado & Scorpio Sky) vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) 4-Way Number One Contender Match 4. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. El Generico vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. AJ Styles Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 5. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian & Joey Ryan Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 6. Super Dragon (c) vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images