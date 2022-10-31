PWG Ernest P. Worrel Memorial

Not Available

1. The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard), Charles Mercury, & Ronin vs. Hook Bomberry, Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Top Gun Talwar 2. Ricky Reyes vs. Chris Sabin 3. Dark & Lovely (Human Tornado & Scorpio Sky) vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) 4-Way Number One Contender Match 4. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. El Generico vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. AJ Styles Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 5. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian & Joey Ryan Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 6. Super Dragon (c) vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen