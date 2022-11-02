PWG European Vacation - England

Not Available

1. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Ronin vs. Aviv Mayaan, Spud, & Top Gun Talwar 2. Ricky Reyes vs. Martin Stone 3. Quicksilver vs. Scorpio Sky 4. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. Andy Boy Simmonz Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 5. Joey Ryan (c) vs. Jonny Storm 6. El Generico vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen 7. Jody Fleisch vs. AJ Styles Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 8. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost)