Tag Team Match 1. Fightin' Taylor Boys (Brian Cage-Taylor & Ryan Taylor) vs. Kenny King & TJ Perkins Singles Match 2. The Amazing Red vs. Roderick Strong 8-Person Tag Team Match 3. "Pretty" Peter Avalon, Ray Rosas, & The Dynasty (Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky) vs. B-Boy, Famous B, Chris Kadillak, & Candice LeRae Singles Match 4. Chris Hero vs. Willie Mack Tag Team Match 5. Future Shock (Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) Tag Team Match 6. American Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards) vs. Super Smash Bros. (Player Uno & Stupefied) Non-Title Singles Match 7. El Generico (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Champion) vs. Dick Togo Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Guerrilla Warfare Match 8. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) - Champions vs. Appetite for Destruction (Super Dragon & Kevin Steen) - Challengers