PWG Guitarmageddon II: Armoryageddon

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    1. "The Professional" Scott Lost vs. Ronin 2. Karl "Machine Gun" Anderson vs. Disco Machine 3. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. Joey Ryan 4. Phoenix Star, TJ Perkings, & Zokre vs. Bino Gambino, Super Dragon, & Rocky Romero 5. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. "Double C" Claudio Castagnoli Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 6. Human Tornado (w/ Candice LeRae) (c) vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. Human Tornado (w/ Candice LeRae) (c) vs. Joey Ryan Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. Cape Fear (El Generico & Quicksilver) (c) vs. Davey Richards & Roderick Strong

