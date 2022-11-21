PWG: Is Your Body Ready?

Not Available

Tag Team Match 1. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) vs. Unbreakable F'N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) Singles Match 2. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Davey Richards Tag Team Match 3. Johnny Gargano & Chuck Taylor vs. DojoBros (Eddie Edwards & Roderick Strong) Singles Match 4. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. Drake Younger Non-Title Tag Team Match 5. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson - Champions) vs. AR Fox & Samuray Del Sol Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title 60-Minute Ironman Match 6. "The Panama City Playboy" Adam Cole (Champion) vs. "The Callihan Death Machine" Sami Challihan