PWG: Kurt Russellreunion III

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla returned to the massive WrestleReunion VI convention in Los Angeles, California for the third straight year with "Kurt RussellReunion 3" held Jan. 29, 2012 at The Westin LAX. Fightin' Taylor Boys (Brian Cage-Taylor & Ryan Taylor) vs. Famous B & Chris Kadillak BxB Hulk vs. Jimmy Susumu Davey Richards & Harry Smith vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Naruki Doi vs. Willie Mack Peter Avalon, DEMUS 316, Ray Rosas &; Joey Ryan vs. Cedric Alexander, B-Boy, Candice LeRae & Mascarita Dorada Blood Warriors (CIMA & Richochet) vs. RockNESS Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) Masaaki Mochizuki vs. Roderick Strong El Generico, PAC & Masato Yoshino vs. Super Dragon, Kevin Steen & Akira Tozawa