PWG: Mystery Vortex IV

    Singles Match Candice LeRae vs. Trent? Singles Match ACH vs. Trevor Lee Singles Match Pete Dunne vs. Matt Sydal Tag Team Match Death by Elbow (JT Dunn & Chris Hero) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) Number One Contender Match Adam Cole vs. Chuck Taylor Non-Title Tag Team Match The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. "Mr. Athletic" Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match Zack Sabre, Jr. (Champion) vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll (Challenger)

