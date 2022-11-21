PWG: Ninety-Nine

Not Available

Six-Man Tag Team Match 1. Scorpio Sky & Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) vs. Scott Lost & The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) Singles Match 2. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Chuck Taylor Singles Match 3. B-Boy vs. Joey Ryan Singles Match 4. Kenny Omega vs. Davey Richards Singles Match 5. Sonjay Dutt vs. Roderick Strong Singles Match 6. Tyler Black vs. El Generico Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. Chris Hero (Champion, w/ Candice LeRae) vs. Austin Aries Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 8. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson, Champions) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)