PWG Smells Like Steen Spirit

Not Available

1. Hook Bomberry & Top Gun Talwar vs. Disco Machine & Ronin 2. "The Professional" Scott Lost vs. Charles Mercury 3. Rocky Romero vs. Joey Ryan 4. Hardkore Kidd & Davey Richards vs. TJ Perkins & Alex Shelley Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 5. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen (c) vs. Quicksilver 6. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. 2 Skinny Black Guys (El Generico & Human Tornado) (c) vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian & Petey Williams 8. Samoa Joe vs. Super Dragon